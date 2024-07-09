Thanks for reading!

Welcome to Sid Sijbrandij’s personal blog and newsletter. Sign up to know when new posts are live and for news and updates.

Visit sytse.com for more information about Sid’s projects and ideas.

Stay connected with Sid via LinkedIn and X.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.