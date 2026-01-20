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The Accidental Anthropologist's avatar
The Accidental Anthropologist
Jan 20Edited

So happy for you most of all with NED! mRNA vaccine worked? I heard you on a podcast earlier this month when in chemotherapy with my 15 year old daughter battling osteosarcoma cancer. I’ve been founder mode since 9/3/2025 when her local rural ER radiologist said her her to Cook Children’s now! I’m a staunch 24/7 advocate for her and fellow parents in USA to Thailand now to help them go founder mode as you say in tonight’s writing! We need you Sid! The kids need you most of all AI, Kilo, helping us find treatments for kids like Noah, Lucy, Atom, and so many more we’ve been helping with me as a polymath rapid crisis response trained Air Force veteran who won’t stop helping them get treatments tailored to their individual battle and factors.

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Job van der Voort's avatar
Job van der Voort
Jan 20

So glad to read this, and how admirable that you continue to push for transparency and sharing even through this all.

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