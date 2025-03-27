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Why Our Cancer Strategy Must Change
In this candid discussion, Sid Sijbrandij and Marybeth Gilliam explore what it looks like to apply first-principles thinking to one’s own cancer care…
Jun 18
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Paranoid by Design: How I'm Using Deep Immune Profiling to Stay Ahead of My Cancer
While my cancer has been undetectable for over a year, we stay paranoid.
Jun 18
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Assembling Your Own Tumor Board
A complex cancer diagnosis comes with a lot of decisions in quick succession.
Jun 17
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May 2026
Cancer care updates
Most frequent updates are on my LinkedIn, here are two recent posts
May 15
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January 2026
I’m going Founder Mode on my cancer
Elliot Hershberg’s article about my cancer journey gave language to something I’d been doing instinctively over the past year: managing my health in…
Jan 20
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March 2025
Join us at 2 upcoming events in San Francisco!
Karen and I are very excited to continue to bring big art to San Francisco through the Sijbrandij Foundation.
Mar 27, 2025
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Sid Sijbrandij
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February 2025
Newsletter
January-February 2025
Feb 11, 2025
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January 2025
Weighing the good story factor
When making major decisions in my life, I like to make a balanced scorecard. It's a common tool taught in business school used to evaluate the main…
Jan 27, 2025
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© 2026 Sid Sijbrandij
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